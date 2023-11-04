Arab-US Meeting Opens In Amman To Call For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 4 (Petra) -- Arab foreign ministers and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) opened a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Amman Saturday to reaffirm the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip.The meeting, comprising Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and the ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and the PLO Executive Committee Secretary, will discuss the repercussions of the war and ways to end "the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the entire region."The Arab ministers held a coordination meeting ahead of the talks with Blinken as part of efforts to stop the war and address the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe.