50 Aid Trucks Cross Into Gaza From Rafah Border Post

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov 4 (Petra) -- Fifty trucks carrying humanitarian aid Saturday crossed into the Gaza Strip from the Rafah border post with Egypt, but no fuel is allowed into the blockaded territory amid the ongoing Israeli war.Egyptian sources said it was the 13th shipment of humanitarian aid, bringing to 421 the number of relief trucks that made it to Gaza since Israel launched the war on October 6.The aid contained food, water, medicines and medical supplies, but fuel has not been allowed in so far, they said.A new 120-truck Egyptian aid convoy loaded with about 2,000 tons of food supplies is expected to arrive in the town of Al-Arish today heading for the Gaza Strip, said the sources.Al-Arish Airport also continued to receive relief aid en route to Gaza, as a total of 74 aircraft with 1,650 tons of food and medical aid have arrived in the border town since October 12.The Rafah crossing was open for the fourth day in a row to evacuate the wounded and allow people with dual nationality to leave, and more than 80 wounded Palestinians made it to hospitals in North Sinai, Port Said and Cairo.Egypt said Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar went to Al-Arish today to check up on medical services provided to Palestinian evacuees.Fifty Egyptian nationals were due to be evacuated from Gaza today, the sources said.