Zangazur Corridor Opening Needed To Untap Region's Potential - Georgian Expert (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The opening of
the Zangazur corridor and all communications are needed to develop
the region and untap its potential, Georgian political expert Gela
Vasadze told Trend .
In response to a question about the benefits of opening
transport links for the region, the expert said that this is
impossible without a peace agreement, as these two aspects are
interconnected.
The launch of the Zangazur corridor, proposed by the Azerbaijani
side, intends to construct a transportation link between
Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through
Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the
above-mentioned trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani,
Armenian, and Russian leaders during the 2020 second Karabakh
war.
One aspect in the statement underlined Armenia's commitment to
ensuring the security of transit connections to Nakhchivan,
allowing for the free movement of people, cars, and products in
both directions.
