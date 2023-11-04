Zangazur Corridor Opening Needed To Untap Region's Potential - Georgian Expert (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The opening of the Zangazur corridor and all communications are needed to develop the region and untap its potential, Georgian political expert Gela Vasadze told Trend .

In response to a question about the benefits of opening transport links for the region, the expert said that this is impossible without a peace agreement, as these two aspects are interconnected.

The launch of the Zangazur corridor, proposed by the Azerbaijani side, intends to construct a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the above-mentioned trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders during the 2020 second Karabakh war.

One aspect in the statement underlined Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transit connections to Nakhchivan, allowing for the free movement of people, cars, and products in both directions.

