Culture Minister Visits Cultural Institutions In Naftalan

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited Naftalan
district.
The minister met with local residents and got acquainted with
the activities of the cultural institutions in the city, Azernews reports.
Information was given about the history, material and technical
capabilities, and current condition of the cultural centre.
Later, the Naftalan City Museum of History and Local History,
the Cultural Centre, and the Central Library of the Centralized
Library System (MKS) were inspected.
Appropriate tasks and recommendations were given regarding the
elimination of existing problems in enterprises and the efficient
organisation of activities.
The minister recently visited the Naftalan City Children's Music
School and met with teachers and students. The importance of
evaluating and recognising the skills of talented, creative
potential children in educational institutions was brought to
attention.
