               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Peace Treaty Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Is Being Prepared


11/4/2023 9:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Moscow is in contact with Baku and Yerevan to settle relations between them; a peace treaty is being prepared now," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, speaking at a marathon of the Znanie society within the framework of the Russia exhibition and forum, Azernews reports.

"In connection with the Garabagh problem, consistent efforts have been made to settle Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. A peace treaty between these states is being prepared," Patrushev pointed out.

Also, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Azerbaijan has a significant superiority over Armenia.

"Economic potential - let's compare: Azerbaijan - 10 million people, Armenia - they say there are three million. But we know for sure that it is not so - a maximum of two mln people. And the economic and financial component has a significant superiority in Azerbaijan," the Council noted.

MENAFN04112023000195011045ID1107371182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search