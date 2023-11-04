Peace Treaty Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Is Being Prepared

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Moscow is in contact with Baku and Yerevan to settle relations
between them; a peace treaty is being prepared now," Russian
Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, speaking at a
marathon of the Znanie society within the framework of the Russia
exhibition and forum, Azernews reports.
"In connection with the Garabagh problem, consistent efforts
have been made to settle Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. A peace
treaty between these states is being prepared," Patrushev pointed
out.
Also, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai
Patrushev said that Azerbaijan has a significant superiority over
Armenia.
"Economic potential - let's compare: Azerbaijan - 10 million
people, Armenia - they say there are three million. But we know for
sure that it is not so - a maximum of two mln people. And the
economic and financial component has a significant superiority in
Azerbaijan," the Council noted.
