Georgia Is Keen To Undertake Mediation Mission Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Georgia is already carrying out a mediation mission between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Georgian political scientist Gela Vasadze told reporters while
attending the round table on the "mediatory role of Georgia in
regional relations held in Baku, Azernew s
reports.
The expert believes that mediators should be more active and
offer their options. The expert added that there is mistrust
between the parties (Azerbaijan and Armenia).
According to the Georgian political analyst, Tbilisi is quite a
suitable option as a meeting place for representatives of
Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as officials, and it is necessary
to work on this issue.
"It does not matter where the peace agreement will be concluded;
the main thing is that this document should be signed," the
Georgian expert emphasized.
