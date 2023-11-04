Georgia Is Keen To Undertake Mediation Mission Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Georgia is already carrying out a mediation mission between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Georgian political scientist Gela Vasadze told reporters while attending the round table on the "mediatory role of Georgia in regional relations held in Baku, Azernew s reports.

The expert believes that mediators should be more active and offer their options. The expert added that there is mistrust between the parties (Azerbaijan and Armenia).

According to the Georgian political analyst, Tbilisi is quite a suitable option as a meeting place for representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as officials, and it is necessary to work on this issue.

"It does not matter where the peace agreement will be concluded; the main thing is that this document should be signed," the Georgian expert emphasized.