Earthquake Survivors Grappling With Unsanitary Conditions In Open Spaces

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the situation of earthquake survivors in Herat province. The Organization stated that many people are still living in unsanitary conditions and lack access to basic life necessities.

This organization, in a report published on Saturday, has emphasized that earthquake survivors in Herat are exposed to increasing health risks, exceptionally infectious and waterborne diseases, mental health issues, and social and psychological challenges, as well as potential risks of physical and sexual violence.

The report further highlights the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and support to address these critical health and well-being concerns faced by the earthquake-affected population in Herat.

The devastating earthquakes in Herat have resulted in over 2,000 fatalities, thousands of injuries, and extensive destruction. According to assessments by the World Health Organization, an estimated $7.9 million is required to provide immediate healthcare assistance to earthquake survivors for the next six months.

These survivors are currently living in inadequate conditions, in open spaces, and without access to basic life necessities. With the approaching winter season, concerns are escalating due to both physical and mental health issues faced by these individuals.

The need for humanitarian aid and support is urgent to address their critical needs.

