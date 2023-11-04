5 Recent Technological Advances In Orthodontic Care

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) When most people think of orthodontic care, they might only picture traditional metal braces. However, recent technological advances have made aligning teeth much more efficient and less noticeable. One of the most popular options today is clear aligners, transparent plastic trays fitted to a person's teeth. These clear aligners for teeth gradually shift the teeth into the correct position without the hassle of metal wires, but those aren't the only recent technological advancements helping people straighten their smiles.

Digital Impressions

In the past, patients were required to bite into a gooey mold to create a physical impression of their teeth. However, modern orthodontic technology has replaced this messy process with digital impressions. An orthodontist will use a small wand to scan their patient's teeth, creating a 3D digital model. This model is then used to develop personalized clear aligners, ensuring a more accurate fit and a quicker delivery time to the patient.

3D Printing

Once digital impressions are complete, an orthodontist can use 3D printing to create tailored clear aligners that perfectly fit their patients' teeth. This custom process allows for more precise movement of teeth and ultimately shortens the duration of treatment. Though 3D printing is still a relatively new technology, it has quickly become a transformative tool in orthodontic care.

Accelerated Orthodontics

Accelerated orthodontics is an exciting development in orthodontic care that allows dentists to move teeth more quickly than traditional methods. This approach involves using a small device installed in the mouth to stimulate bone growth. The result is a quicker treatment time, meaning people can wear clear aligners for less time than they would with braces or other teeth straightening procedures with faster results.

Clear Aligner Attachments

While clear aligners are already a more discrete orthodontic treatment option than traditional metal braces, recently introduced clear aligner attachments make these devices even more difficult to detect. These small tooth-colored attachments are designed to grip the teeth better, allowing clear aligners to optimize their fit, push with more force and dramatically reduce treatment time.

Virtual Monitoring

Virtual monitoring enables orthodontists to keep track of their patient's treatment progress without requiring regular in-person visits. Patients wear a sensor designed to measure their treatment progress, allowing their orthodontist to monitor their progress remotely. This streamlined monitoring process gives patients greater autonomy, maximizes oral care and shortens most treatment's duration.

Orthodontic Care Is Always Evolving

With these five recent technological advances in orthodontic care, aligning teeth has never been more efficient or accessible. When considering clear aligners, it is a good idea for a person to visit an experienced orthodontist who can provide detailed information and answer any questions they may have. As with any aligner treatment, a clear aligners price will vary, but the cost is almost always worth it for the benefits straighter teeth provide.