Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3121406 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's 12th relief planeload departs on its way to Al-Arish Airport in Egypt. The plane is carrying onboard two ambulances, taking total of ambulances previously delivered to 12, six of which are designated for intensive care.

3121411 KUWAIT -- Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari underlines the strong Kuwaiti-Japanese ties in all fields, especially in environment protection.

3121425 RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation launches an Israeli airstrike at a school where thousands of Palestinians sought refuge from the occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

3121422 AMMAN -- Arab foreign ministers meet in Amman for a coordinating meeting as part of ongoing efforts to stem the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip and the subsequent humanitarian crisis.

3121413 NEW DELHI -- At least 138 people are killed and 166 others are injured on Saturday following a massive earthquake that hit western Nepal.

3121402 KUALA LUMPUR -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his long-awaited visit to China, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, is a very positive step. (end)

