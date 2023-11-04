Can CBA's Decision To Reduce Interest Rates Cause Azerbaijani Manat's Devaluation?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva, AZERNEWS
Reports have it that banks around the world keep adjusting
interest rates to manage their currencies and respond to global
economic conditions. Despite lowering interest rates as part of
economic stimulus measures, inflation continues to hit the stock
market. Rising costs and uncertain revenue growth take a toll on
corporate profit margins, so to speak, and stock prices fall in
response. On a broader scale, high inflation creates unknowns about
future interest rates.
It is interesting that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan also
decided to lower interest rates. This has caused certain questions
in people. Even according to some assumptions, opinions have been
formed about the risks of the devaluation of the Azerbaijani
manat.
Economist expert Emin Gurbanov spoke about inflation risks in
his comment to Azernews . He noted that in the last
two years, interest rates in Azerbaijan were much higher and even
remained unchanged. However, the expert linked the Central Bank's
lowering of interest rates with rising inflation.
"Of course, the cause of all this is global inflation. It is
known to everyone that after the pandemic, a sharp increase in
prices began to be observed. At such a moment, of course, lowering
interest rates is a must," the expert said.
According to the economist, the lowering of interest rates
continues not only in Azerbaijan but also in European
countries.
"If you pay attention, many European countries have implemented
similar policies in this regard, which led to a decrease in the
money supply. But if we compare the beginning and the end of this
year, the inflation rate was relatively high, but now it is
decreasing. It is also expected to decrease by 3-5% in the coming
years. This was predicted by both our and foreign experts from the
World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Of course, it would
be appropriate to increase the interest rates to stimulate the
banking sector," Gurbanov said.
Further, the expert was very optimistic about the future of
Azerbaijani manat: "I don't think there is any serious threat of
inflation rise for the upcoming years. I think the revival of
economies is nigh," the expert added.
Inflation is an important factor influencing central bank
interest rate decisions. Inflation occurs when the general price
level of goods and services in an economy rises, which causes a
decrease in the purchasing power of a country's currency. To combat
high inflation, central banks can raise interest rates to cut
spending and cool the economy.
Often, increased availability of goods in the market as a result
of increased production and imports puts downward pressure on
prices. This is because a surplus of goods leads to more
competitive prices among sellers.
For example, Turkiye's central bank often lowers interest rates
as a monetary policy tool to stimulate economic growth and
encourage borrowing and spending. When interest rates are low,
borrowing becomes cheaper, and consumers and businesses invest and
spend more. Thus, there was a period of devaluation of the currency
in Turkiye, especially in relation to the lira. With this, the
situation stabilized after measures were taken to solve the
problem, such as raising interest rates, implementing currency
controls, or asking for help from abroad.
Nevertheless, the question arises, whether the Central Bank's
lowering of interest rates can lower the exchange rate of the
national currency, that is, the manat.
"The reduction of the interest rate can be the cause of
inflation. As for devaluation, it also depends on the natural
balance. I don't think this can be a reason. Let's assume that the
last time it happened in our country was in 2014-2015. It also
happened in our foreign balance in import and export transactions.
What was this connected with, as a result of the sharp drop of oil
in the world markets, a deficit was created in the natural balance.
In order to prevent this, the Central Bank released foreign
exchange reserves for the corresponding period. These reserves also
began to decrease. As we know, if we pay attention to the
forecasts, energy resources are expected to increase, not decrease,
in the coming winter. If we pay attention to the reserves of the
European Union and other countries, we will see that oil and oil
products are the main commodities of our export resource, so I
don't see a problem with this," Emin Gurbanov concluded.
