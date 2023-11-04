Azerbaijan Indicated Among Most Mine-Contaminated Countries In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan is among the countries most contaminated with mines
in the world,” the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National
Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov, told a public
hearing held on November 4 at the parliament themed“Tackling the
Threat of Landmines: The Impact of Explosives on the Ecosystem, Azernews reports.
The chairman says that these hidden seeds of death not only pose
a direct threat to people's lives and health but also harm the
ecosystem and seriously affect people's well-being and social
development:“During the occupation, Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur
were destroyed by Armenian military units and, according to
estimates, were polluted with about 1.5 million mines and
explosives. With a minimum calculation, this means 480 tons of
plastic mass contaminated with harmful substances.”
The impact of mines is devastating; people die or remain
disabled for life, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National
Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said.
The chairman notes that 336 people (65 killed, 271 injured of
different severity) became victims of explosives since the end of
the Second Garabagh War until today.
Last month, 1,695 mines were detected in Azerbaijani territories
liberated from Armenian occupation. Some 928 anti-tank mines, 767
anti-personnel mines, and 8,537 unexploded ammunition were detected
and neutralized (6,687.4 hectares of land were demined) from
October 1 through October 31.
