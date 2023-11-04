German Foreign Minister Pays Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock has arrived on a visit
to Azerbaijan. The German Foreign Minister will meet with her
Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. After the talks, the
Foreign Ministers will hold a joint press conference, Azernews reports.
To recall, earlier German FM was in Armenia.
Berbok said the EU is ready to make concrete proposals to the
region on the road to peace, including an undersea communication
cable across the Black Sea, which will help "bring Armenia and
Azerbaijan closer to each other and closer to us."
Half of the €45 million ($48 million) construction cost will be
financed by the EU's Global Gateway initiative, which aims to
expand the bloc's global influence through infrastructure
investment.
