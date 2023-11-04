Mugham Centre To Host Concert On Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Mugham Centre will host a concert program
dedicated to Victory Day on November 8.
The event also marks the 15th anniversary of the International
Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.
The evening will feature performances by soloists of the
International Mugham Centre, - Honoured Artists Tayyar Bayramov,
Beyimkhanym Valiyeva, Arzu Aliyeva and khanende Huseyn Melikov.
The concert will be accompanied by an ensemble consisting of
Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha), Honoured Artist
Tarana Aliyeva (canon), Vasif Yusibli (ud), Amil Mustafayev
(nagara), Rafael Askerov (balaban).
Admission to the concert is free.
Note that Mugham Centre has also successfully implemented
multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music, such
as "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets",
"Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.
The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham
Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding
the scope of international cultural ties.
For several years, the International Mugham Centre has
successfully cooperated with Hungary.
For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for
cooperation when the International Mugham Centre and the Hungarian
Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.
The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties
between the countries and the promotion of Mugham art and
Azerbaijani music.
A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International
Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another
step in expanding international ties.
The Centre also takes important steps towards bolstering
cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan,
Morocco, and other countries.
