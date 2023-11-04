Two Injured By Russian Strike On Kherson - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two senior citizens were injured in Kherson by yet another Russian strike, launched this morning.

Oleksandr Prokudin , chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"At around 11:00, the Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. According to tentative reports, two were injured – a woman, 82, and a man, 84," Prokudin wrote.

Russians shellregion 97 times in past day, injuring five





The official added both senior citizens affected by the strike were rushed to a hospital.

As reported, on November 4, at least one person was injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting the village of Zmiivka, Beryslav district. The man personally reported to a hospital to get medical assistance.