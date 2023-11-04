Two Injured By Russian Strike On Kherson - Administration Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two senior citizens were injured in Kherson by yet another Russian strike, launched this morning.
Oleksandr Prokudin , chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
"At around 11:00, the Russian army struck the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. According to tentative reports, two were injured – a woman, 82, and a man, 84," Prokudin wrote.
Read also:
Russians shell Kherson
region 97 times in past day, injuring five
The official added both senior citizens affected by the strike were rushed to a hospital.
As reported, on November 4, at least one person was injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting the village of Zmiivka, Beryslav district. The man personally reported to a hospital to get medical assistance.
MENAFN04112023000193011044ID1107371110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.