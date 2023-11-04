Austria Eyes Opening Trade Rep Office In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. The Austrian
Embassy in Uzbekistan plans to open a trade representative office
in 2024, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent meeting between representatives of
Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and Deputy Director
General of the Trade Promotion Agency of the Federal Chamber of
Austria Astrid Fixl-Pummer.
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce, the
main purpose of this meeting was to expand multifaceted cooperation
and establish strong direct ties between the business circles of
Uzbekistan and Austria.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged information about the
activities of the chambers of the two countries, where their
similarities were noted.
In addition, an agreement was reached on the further development
of investment and trade and economic cooperation between the Uzbek
and Austrian business circles.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Austria
amounted to 82.32 million euros from January through July 2023,
which was 28.54 percent more than the same period in 2022 (58.82
million euros).
Uzbekistan's imports from Austria amounted to 76.9 million
euros, which is an increase of more than 28 percent compared to the
figure for the first seven months of 2022 (55.2 million euros).
At the same time, the exports from Uzbekistan to Austria grew by
33.21 percent and amounted to 5.42 million euros over 3.62 million
euros from January through July 2022.
