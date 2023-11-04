War On Gaza: Where Everyone Is Left Behind - UN Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The protracted blockade on Gaza, coupled with consecutive offensives, has resulted in perpetual de-development and an ongoing humanitarian crisis that have condemned the population of Gaza, including women, girls and persons with disabilities, to be left behind, said a UN agency.

Military escalations in Gaza are becoming exponentially deadlier over time, as evidenced by the unprecedented violence of the October 2023 war, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) said in a paper entitled "War on Gaza: where everyone is left behind", on Saturday.

This has led to an unprecedented deterioration in the situation of vulnerable groups, who are in a severely disadvantaged position compared with other women, children and persons with disabilities in the Arab region and globally, it added.

Even if the war were to end today, Gaza will never be the same again. Life-saving action is urgently needed for Gazan civilians. Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unconditionally, and in strict accordance with international law, it said.

A comprehensive and inclusive sustainable development plan is needed that only prioritizes inclusive and sustainable outcomes, but also the specific challenges faced by vulnerable groups and marginalized communities in Gaza, according to the paper.

Women must be at the centre of all peacebuilding processes. They should have seats at the negotiating table and lead the dialogue for peacemaking, it concluded. (end)

