Arab Fms Meet In Amman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Arab foreign ministers met in Amman on Saturday for a coordinating meeting as part of ongoing efforts to stem the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip and the subsequent humanitarian crisis.

The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee attended the meeting, Jordan's state-owned news agency reported.

The gathering came ahead of a joint meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which they will reiterate the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and immediate humanitarian aid access to Gaza, it said.

During their meeting, the ministers will explore how to put an end to this serious deterioration that places the entire region in jeopardy. (end)

