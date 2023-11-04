Arab Foreign Ministers Meet Ahead Of Talks With US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 4 (Petra) -- Arab foreign ministers opened a coordination meeting in Amman on Saturday as part of efforts to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe.The meeting brought together Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and the ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.The ministers will later hold a joint meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which they will reaffirm the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.They will discuss with Blinken the repercussions of the war and ways to end "this dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the entire region."