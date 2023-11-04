Irbid Exports At $85 Million Last October-ICI

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Nov. 4 (Petra) - The total value of certificates of origin issued by Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) last October amounted to $85 million, compared to $91 million for the same month last year, recording a drop of 6.5%.
Al-Hassan Industrial Estate accounted for the largest volume of the governorate's exports, with a value amounting to $84.2 million, followed by Cyber City's exported products worth $2.2 million, while the remaining exports went for the governorate's other regions.
In a statement, ICI President, Hani Abu Hassan, said the textile and leather sector's exports accounted for $73.7 million, followed by food supplies sector's exports at $4.6 million, then the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector at $3.2 million.
Meanwhile, he noted the other governorate's exports were mainly engineering and electrical industrial products, packaging, chemical items, cosmetics, construction materials, plastic and rubber.
He said exports to the U.S. market stood at $51 million, European countries at $13 million, and Arab countries at $10 million, while the remaining exports went to Canada, Southeast Asian countries, and other countries across the world.
