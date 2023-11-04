India, UK Stress Need For Mideast Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Saturday reiterated the need for Middle East peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian support.

Modi and Sunak exchanged views on the developments in the Middle East region, expressing concern at the worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives, the Indian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to strengthen their bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others," the statement said.

During the discussion, they hailed the progress made for an early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement that is mutually beneficial, it added. (end)

