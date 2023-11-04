Hyatt Regency Dehradun Unveils Beyul, A Mystical Rooftop Bar And Lounge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa proudly unveils Beyul, a Mystical Rooftop Bar and Lounge nestled on the 7th-floor oasis of the resort, offering an unparalleled symphony of luxury, a visual feast of panoramic views, and a gastronomic experience for the senses. Beyul is a sanctuary for the ever-so-vibrant epicureans and cocktail connoisseurs, promising a relaxed and youthful atmosphere through an array of signature cocktails and delectable bites. Sit back and relax amongst the luscious foliage, an upbeat playlist and jungle textures in a room that boasts of both beautiful outside tables and fully-enclosed seating too. It's a haven for resort guests, local communities alike in search of an unforgettable escape and a must visit for anyone visiting Dehradun.



Beyul is far more than just a rooftop bar; it is an entrance to a different dimension with electro-pical beats, where the transition from dusk to night is a magical spectacle, and the live DJ transports you with ethereal music. This oasis of indulgence allows guests to immerse themselves in the stunning vistas of the Malsi forest, Doon Skyline, and Mussoorie hills while savoring expertly crafted cocktails that are nothing short of liquid artistry. This buoyant courtyard with stunning views is an ultimate space to soak up the lounge's energetic vibe.



At the bar, the spotlight shines on the mesmerizing artistry of mixology. The menu, curated with utmost care and creativity, showcases an exquisite selection of signature cocktails, such as the Beyul Signature Old Fashioned, the refreshing Himalayan Summer, the exotic Tibetan Butter Tea, and the divine Beyul Blessing, standing tall as ambassadors of taste innovation. Each cocktail is a testament to the fusion of unique flavors, offering a multisensory experience that entices the taste buds.



The culinary offerings at Beyul are equally impressive, as the menu is a masterpiece of gastronomic innovation. Featuring a range of delectable small bites designed to complement the exquisite drink selection. From Crispy Lotus Stem to Avocado Taco, Garden Pea, Mozzarella Arancini, and Crispy Fiery Chicken, each dish is a masterpiece, and curated with precision.



The Mystical Rooftop Bar and Lounge at Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa is open from sundown to dinner, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the captivating space from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM. For an experience of a lifetime. Beyul, where every sip, every bite, and every moment is designed to be nothing short of extraordinary.



Beyul is an experience that is unmatched, awaiting you in the heart of Dehradun. The ultimate hospitality, the mystique of the venue, the high-end mixology, the carefully curated music philosophy, and the changing hues from sundowner to night craft an atmosphere unlike any other in the region.

