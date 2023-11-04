Recovering Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Open Region-Amiable Economic Chances - US Traveler

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's efforts on rebuilding the infrastructure of Karabakh will favor creating a new economic corridor for the people of not only this country but of the whole region, US representative of the "NomadMania" international travel club Brian Greco said during a trip to Karabakh, Trend reports.

"We have just visited the new airport in Fuzuli and were very impressed by the speed of construction and the government's efforts on rebuilding this area," Greco noted.

The traveler pointed out the great significance of the results of the Azerbaijani government's policy achieved in Karabakh for Turkic people all over the world.

"It's important to invest in that infrastructure as a backdrop for the future peace and prosperity of Azerbaijan," he added.

Greco also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the hospitality and invitation to research Karabakh's territory and understand its history.

A trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh by the world-famous "NomadMania" club started today.

The delegation from 26 countries (US, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the NomadMania Club, one of the key figures among the world's elite travelers, Harry Mitsidis.

The travelers will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, including Fuzuli, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil cities, within three days.

