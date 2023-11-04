Recovering Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Open Region-Amiable Economic Chances - US Traveler

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's
efforts on rebuilding the infrastructure of Karabakh will favor
creating a new economic corridor for the people of not only this
country but of the whole region, US representative of the
"NomadMania" international travel club Brian Greco said during a
trip to Karabakh, Trend reports.
"We have just visited the new airport in Fuzuli and were very
impressed by the speed of construction and the government's efforts
on rebuilding this area," Greco noted.
The traveler pointed out the great significance of the results
of the Azerbaijani government's policy achieved in Karabakh for
Turkic people all over the world.
"It's important to invest in that infrastructure as a backdrop
for the future peace and prosperity of Azerbaijan," he added.
Greco also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for
the hospitality and invitation to research Karabakh's territory and
understand its history.
A trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh by the world-famous "NomadMania"
club started today.
The delegation from 26 countries (US, Canada, Switzerland, UK,
Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary,
Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50
famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the NomadMania
Club, one of the key figures among the world's elite travelers,
Harry Mitsidis.
The travelers will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur regions,
including Fuzuli, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin,
Zangilan, and Jabrayil cities, within three days.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.