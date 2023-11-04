Land Plots Volume Involved In Sowing Work In Azerbaijani Liberated Territories Named

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. With strict
observance of security rules in Azerbaijani territories liberated
from Armenian occupation, 10,000 hectares were brought into sowing
turnover in the 2020–2021 economic year, 50,000 hectares in the
2021–2022 economic year, and 72,000 hectares in the 2022–2023
economic year, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the public hearings in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) on "Combating Mine Threat: Impact of Explosives on the
Ecosystem.".
He noted that the data he mentioned represents only 60 percent
of the potential areas. Thus, 40 percent of the land area is still
not suitable for crop cultivation due to the mine threat.
Mammadov emphasized that mine contamination in these areas is so
high that, despite all security measures, incidents are inevitable.
According to the Mine Action Agency, 10 mine ruptures occurred
during agricultural activities in the liberated areas, injuring 8
people and killing 7. A total of six pieces of agricultural
equipment were damaged and rendered inoperable.
"At the same time, Armenia has turned our agricultural lands
into a battlefield for many years and caused serious damage to
their fertility. In the course of monitoring the land resources of
those territories, it was found that trenches and fortifications
2,000 kilometers long and covering an area of about 4,200 hectares
had been built, exposing the land to drastic anthropogenic erosion.
Planted areas heavily contaminated with mines and unexploded
ordnance amount to about 5,000 hectares," the minister added.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.