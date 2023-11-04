Foreign Travelers Visit Azerbaijan's Jidir Duzu (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Members of the world-famous "NomadMania" International Travelers Club visited Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.

About 50 famous travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) visited Jidir Duzu.

Harry Mitsidis, the head of the "NomadMania" club and a major player in the world elite of travelers, personally leads the group.

It should be noted that the group will spend three days in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, traveling along the route Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Zangilan-Jabrayil. In the previous two years, representatives from the world's leading international tourism networks-ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania," as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye, the "Piki Reels" club (UK), and the Swedish "Club"100"-have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times.

This is the ninth similar visit.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel