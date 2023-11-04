Foreign Travelers Visit Azerbaijan's Jidir Duzu (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Members of the
world-famous "NomadMania" International Travelers Club visited
Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.
About 50 famous travelers from 26 countries (USA, Canada,
Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland,
Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia,
etc.) visited Jidir Duzu.
Harry Mitsidis, the head of the "NomadMania" club and a major
player in the world elite of travelers, personally leads the
group.
It should be noted that the group will spend three days in
Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, traveling along the route
Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Zangilan-Jabrayil.
In the previous two years, representatives from the world's leading
international tourism networks-ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania," as
well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye, the "Piki Reels" club (UK),
and the Swedish "Club"100"-have visited Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur eight times.
This is the ninth similar visit.
