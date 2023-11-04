Media Coverage Of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Events Limited - Romanian Traveler

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Romania's media
coverage of the events in Azerbaijan's Karabakh has been limited,
Romanian traveler Matei Rusu of the NomadMania International Travel
Club said during his visit to Karabakh, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is the 68th country I have visited. This is the
first time I have traveled to Karabakh, and it is coincidentally my
first visit to Azerbaijan. I had not heard much about Karabakh
before my visit. I can say that media coverage of events in the
region, especially in Romania, has been limited," he said.
At the same time, Rusu mentioned that he had heard many good
things about Baku, which is famous for its wealth and ability to
combine tradition with modernity in its architecture, especially
the Flame Towers.
The Romanian traveler also stressed that the date of Victory
Day, which falls on November 8, is very important for the
Azerbaijani people.
The trip to Karabakh of the world-famous "NomadMania"
international travel club started today.
The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK,
Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary,
Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50
famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the NomadMania
Club, one of the key figures among the world's elite travelers,
Harry Mitsidis.
The travelers will visit Karabakh, East Zangezur, Fuzuli,
Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil
during three days.
