International Travelers Pay Visit To Shusha Castle In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

travelers visiting Azerbaijan's Shusha got acquainted with Shusha
Castle, Trend reports.
The guests were told about the history of the castle and its
importance. This was the last stop for the travelers in Shusha,
where they were given information about the liberation of the city
from Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani Army during the second
Karabakh war.
Members of the world-famous "NomadMania" international travel
club arrived in Shusha today. The delegation from 26 countries
(USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland,
Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore,
Australia, etc.) included about 50 famous travelers. The group is
headed by the head of the "NomadMania" club, one of the key figures
of the world elite of travelers, Harry Mitsidis.
In addition to Shusha, the travelers will also visit Karabakh,
East Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin,
Zangilan, and Jabrayil during the next three days.
The teams of the main international networks of world travelers
(ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club
Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels" and Swedish "Club
100," have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur eight times during
the last two years.
This is the ninth similar visit.
