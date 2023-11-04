Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Nepal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences in connection with the
earthquake in Nepal, Trend reports
via the Foreign Ministry's publication "X" (Twitter).
"We are deeply saddened by the news of a strong earthquake in
Nepal, which killed and injured dozens of people. We express our
condolences to the families of the victims and wish healing to the
injured. We stand in solidarity in these difficult days with the
Nepalese people and the government," the ministry said.
An earthquake of six magnitudes occurred on the border of India
and Nepal. The death toll as a result of the earthquake reached 140
people. The number of injured people exceeded 100.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.