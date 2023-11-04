               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Nepal


11/4/2023 7:14:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences in connection with the earthquake in Nepal, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry's publication "X" (Twitter).

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a strong earthquake in Nepal, which killed and injured dozens of people. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish healing to the injured. We stand in solidarity in these difficult days with the Nepalese people and the government," the ministry said.

An earthquake of six magnitudes occurred on the border of India and Nepal. The death toll as a result of the earthquake reached 140 people. The number of injured people exceeded 100.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search