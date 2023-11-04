Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Under Preparation - Russian Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is being prepared, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said at the "Knowledge" society marathon within the framework of the "Russia" exhibition-forum, Trend reports.

Patrushev stated that there are ongoing and persistent efforts being made to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow in the near future.

She emphasized that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute to the release of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel