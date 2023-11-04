Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia Under Preparation - Russian Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A peace agreement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia is being prepared, Secretary of the
Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said at the "Knowledge"
society marathon within the framework of the "Russia"
exhibition-forum, Trend reports.
Patrushev stated that there are ongoing and persistent efforts
being made to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said
earlier that Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of
the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow
in the near future.
She emphasized that Moscow welcomes any contacts that contribute
to the release of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
