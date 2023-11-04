Azerbaijani President's Representative Discusses Bilateral Co-Op Agenda With Italian Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Representative of
Azerbaijani President for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov and
Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli held talks,
Trend reports.
The sides reaffirmed the importance of bilateral strategic
partnership, which should be strengthened in all sectors.
"Italy is closely following the developments in the region and
supports dialog processes," the Italian ministry said in a
publication on "X" (Twitter).
