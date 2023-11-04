Azerbaijani President's Representative Discusses Bilateral Co-Op Agenda With Italian Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Representative of Azerbaijani President for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov and Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli held talks, Trend reports.

The sides reaffirmed the importance of bilateral strategic partnership, which should be strengthened in all sectors.

"Italy is closely following the developments in the region and supports dialog processes," the Italian ministry said in a publication on "X" (Twitter).

