Border Guards Destroy Russian Vehicle Using Drones In Kherson Direction


11/4/2023 7:13:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have eliminated a vehicle of Russian invaders using kamikaze drones in the Kherson direction.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published the corresponding video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Kherson direction, the border aerial reconnaissance spotted a vehicle with signs of violation of the rules of entry into the territory of Ukraine. Two kamikaze drones destroyed the occupants' equipment with accurate hits," the State Border Guard Service posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of November 4, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed 9,716 Russian trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,038 units of specialized equipment.

