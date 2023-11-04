Border Guards Destroy Russian Vehicle Using Drones In Kherson Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have eliminated a vehicle of Russian invaders using kamikaze drones in the Kherson direction.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published the corresponding video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“In the Kherson direction, the border aerial reconnaissance spotted a vehicle with signs of violation of the rules of entry into the territory of Ukraine. Two kamikaze drones destroyed the occupants' equipment with accurate hits," the State Border Guard Service posted. Read also:
Russian death
toll in Ukraine climbs to over 304K
As reported by Ukrinform, as of November 4, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed 9,716 Russian trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,038 units of specialized equipment.
MENAFN04112023000193011044ID1107371042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.