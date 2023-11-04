Air Raid Alert Declared Across Ukraine As Russia's Mig-31Kinzhal Carrier Takes Off

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31 fighter jet in Russia.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
"A missile threat across the entire territory of Ukraine! The MiG-31K takeoff has been recorded," the statement reads. Read also:
Ukraine's air
defenses destroy two enemy Shahed UAVs in Sumy region
As reported earlier, explosions rang out in Kharkiv early Saturday morning while no air raid alert went off.
On Friday, November 3, Russian invasion forces launched two missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, as well as 77 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.
