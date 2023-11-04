               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Air Raid Alert Declared Across Ukraine As Russia's Mig-31Kinzhal Carrier Takes Off


11/4/2023 7:13:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31 fighter jet in Russia.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

"A missile threat across the entire territory of Ukraine! The MiG-31K takeoff has been recorded," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukraine's air defenses destroy two enemy Shahed UAVs in Sumy region

As reported earlier, explosions rang out in Kharkiv early Saturday morning while no air raid alert went off.

On Friday, November 3, Russian invasion forces launched two missile strikes and 62 airstrikes, as well as 77 attacks involving MLR systems, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

