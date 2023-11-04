Ombudsman Participates In Discussion Of Draft Law On State Budget 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ombudsman participated in the discussion of the draft law
"On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024", The
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva took part in the discussion of the draft
law "On State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" in
Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.
During her speech, the Ombudsman said that after the liberation
of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, social and economic measures
of state importance were implemented to restore the violated rights
of our former IDPs, and these measures were aimed at further
improving the welfare of the population.
The Ombudsman drew attention to a number of economic and social
problems that came to the forefront in the appeals of citizens to
the Ombudsman, and in order to ensure the general health of the
population, all medical services should be provided at the expense
of compulsory health insurance, the minimum labour pension should
be increased, and child care allowances up to three years should be
paid to those who are not employed.
Taking into account the real needs of the population, especially
low-income families and vulnerable groups, increasing the size of
the minimum consumer basket, improving the quality and expanding
the list of free medicines provided to our citizens suffering from
a number of diseases, and increasing the size of allowances to
guardians of children who lost their parents and were deprived of
parental care, S.Aliyeva said it is necessary to organise a "breast
milk kitchen" and increase the number of state-ordered places in
state higher and secondary special education institutions.
The Ombudsman requested to allocate the necessary funds for the
continuation of the measures for the elimination of the damage
caused to the civilian population by the Armenian armed forces
during the years of the Patriotic War, reasonable adaptation of the
social infrastructure objects and public transport for the
disabled, money for food and rent of housing in order to strengthen
the social protection of the servicemen, and proposed to increase
the amount of compensation.
The Human Rights Commissioner also said there is a need to
allocate financial resources to ensure the amounts to be paid to
citizens by state institutions in connection with the execution of
court decisions from the state budget.
S stressed the importance of introducing a number of
structural changes, such as the creation of a department for
combating discrimination and the business and human rights sectors
in the Ombudsman's Office, as well as financial support for the
modernization of the material and technical base of the institution
in order to strengthen the activity of the Ombudsman's
institution.
The importance of reforms in the field of human rights in
Azerbaijan, the importance of increasing financial support for
business trips to participate in international events organised in
foreign countries, and taking appropriate measures for this purpose
were also noted.
