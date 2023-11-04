Massive Earthquake In Nepal Kills 138, Injures 166 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- At least 138 people were killed and 166 others were injured on Saturday following a massive earthquake that hit western Nepal on Friday night.

Nepalese security authorities said that 138 people were killed and 166 others were injured following the earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude that hit Jajarkot and West Rukum in Nepal at 11:47 last night, according to local reports.

Jajarkot reported 100 deaths and 81 injured, while West Rukum registered 38 deaths and 85 injured, said the reports.

Teams of Nepal Army, Police and Armed Police Force have been deployed in search, rescue, and relief operations in areas affected by the devastating earthquake.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed deep sorrow and arrived in the affected region. (end)

atk











MENAFN04112023000071011013ID1107371019