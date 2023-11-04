Year-End Room Offer At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Holiday inn Dhaka City Centre announced a year-end room offer to provide guests with a memorable stay and to facilitate them in welcoming the coming new year in style and comfort at a better rate, said a release.

To celebrate the coming holiday season, Holiday inn Dhaka City Centre launched a special promotion for guests looking to make the most of their year-end getaways, added the release.

On the occasion, Norizan Yaacob, General Manager, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, said,“Our year-end room promotion is a way of saying thank our valued guests. We want to provide guests with an exceptional experience that caters to both their desire for comfort and the need for affordability during this festive season.”

This limited time offer promises better value, making it an attractive opportunity for guests to indulge in a quality retreat.

Key highlights of their“Year-End Crazy Room Promotion” include discounted room rates. Guests can enjoy attractive discounts on the hotel's luxurious rooms.

Holiday Inn Dhaka is offering only rooms at BDT 5500 per room per night. Including breakfast for two persons, guests can have it at BDT 7,500 per room per night.

The offer is valid for stays from November 12, 2023 to January 31, 2024. However, bookings have to be made on November 7-11, 2023.

T