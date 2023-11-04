Houses Damaged In Russia's Missile Attack On Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, Avdiivka came under a missile attack yesterday; residential buildings in communities were damaged by enemy strikes.

Ihor Moroz, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Volnovakha direction, four houses were damaged in Novoukrainka, Vuhledar is under fire. In the Donetsk direction, Illinka and Kostiantynivka in Maryinka community were shelled from artillery and mortars. The outskirts of Kurakhove and Selydove also came under fire," wrote Moroz.

According to him, a missile hit Avdiivka in the morning. In the Horlivka direction, seven private houses were damaged in Ivanopillia in Kostiantynivka community, four private houses and three multi-storey buildings were damaged in Chasiv Yar community.

In the Lysychansk direction, two houses and a non-residential building in Siversk were affected; five shelling attacks were recorded in Lyman community. No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported, on Friday it was possible to identify two persons who had been injured earlier in two settlements of the region - in Sukhi Yaly and Romanivka.

Photo: Ihor Moroz / Facebook