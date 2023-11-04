IFC Recognizes Kyrgyzstan's Effective Efforts In Attracting Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 4. The National
Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the
International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed plans for future
cooperation, Trend reports.
During the talks, Tarik Sahovic, an IFC Operations Officer,
highlighted the achievements of the National Agency in implementing
the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan regarding
the procedure for handling investor complaints and their
support.
According to him, this initiative led to $90 million in
investments and the creation of up to 650 jobs in the initial
stage, with the intention to expand the workforce to 1,500 jobs
after resolving the complaints.
Representatives from the IFC acknowledged that these
accomplishments are a result of the close collaboration between the
National Agency and the IFC, affirming the National Investment
Agency's effective efforts in attracting investments and
safeguarding investor rights.
Furthermore, during the negotiations, Nuradil Bayasov, the
Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency, shared insights
into collaboration with IFC.
