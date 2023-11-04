IFC Recognizes Kyrgyzstan's Effective Efforts In Attracting Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 4. The National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed plans for future cooperation, Trend reports.

During the talks, Tarik Sahovic, an IFC Operations Officer, highlighted the achievements of the National Agency in implementing the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan regarding the procedure for handling investor complaints and their support.

According to him, this initiative led to $90 million in investments and the creation of up to 650 jobs in the initial stage, with the intention to expand the workforce to 1,500 jobs after resolving the complaints.

Representatives from the IFC acknowledged that these accomplishments are a result of the close collaboration between the National Agency and the IFC, affirming the National Investment Agency's effective efforts in attracting investments and safeguarding investor rights.

Furthermore, during the negotiations, Nuradil Bayasov, the Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency, shared insights into collaboration with IFC.