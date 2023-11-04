SOLARBACK LLC Welcomes Former FL Senator Ron Silver To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL - Former Florida Senator Ron Silver Joins the Advisory Board of SOLARBACK LLC, a Florida-born enterprise acting as private equity fund and quasi-REIT that's bringing Florida's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) opportunities out of the Dark Ages.



"Senator Silver brings to SOLARBACK a deep understanding of how to navigate Florida's legislation process; experience that's invaluable in this 'sunshine state' which has some restrictive laws limiting the profitability of solar energy opportunities for real estate investors and landlords," said SOLARBACK Chairman and CEO Josh Schuster.



Silver was in Florida's state Senate (38th District) from 1992 to 2002 and in the state's House of Representatives from 1978 to 1982 (103rd District) and 1982 to 1992 (100th District). Silver was the chairperson of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services and active on the Criminal Justice committee, Ethics and Elections committee, as well as the committee for Health, Aging and Long-Term Care.



"I am incredibly proud to be part of this initiative," said Former Florida Politician Ron Silver. "SOLARBACK is helping Florida's property owners, managers finally earn passive income on its underutilized commercial rooftops- literally millions of square feet- by creating 'Photovoltaic Farms' that harness energy from the sun- a resource that we here in Florida are not in short supply- and supports the Fortune 500's initiative to reduce their carbon footprint."



Schuster, who has developed approximately $2B in mostly vertical commercial real estate in six states over the past decade, says Senator Silver will be a strong addition to the movement and continued upward momentum of SOLARBACK.

