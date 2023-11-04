Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Panama President On National Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, President of the Republic of Panama, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to President Cortizo Cohen and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Panamanian people.

His Majesty the King also reaffirms His determination to continue working with Cortizo Cohen to strengthen the ties of friendship between the two countries, consolidate the foundations of cooperation in various fields, and further strengthen bilateral relations and the rapprochement between the Moroccan and Panamanian peoples.

