Attack On Pakistani Air Base Foiled, 9 Militants - Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Pakistan military said on Saturday it has foiled a militant attack on a training air base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in eastern Mianwali city, killing all nine attackers.

At least nine militants attacked PAF Mianwali Training Air Base in the early hours of Saturday, according to a statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Three terrorists were killed while entering the base and the others had been cornered and isolated. The attack continued overnight, and the combing and clearance operation was concluded in the morning," it said.

"The successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning," said ISPR.

It confirmed that no damage was done to "any of the PAF's functional operational assets", while some damage was sustained by three aircraft which were phased out and non-operational.

The statement further said, "The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan's Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat."

According to media reports, a newly emerged banned outfit Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility for the blast.

The attack comes at a time when a wave of violence has struck Pakistan, killing at least 20 people, including 14 soldiers of Pakistan army, on Friday in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces bordering Afghanistan.

The violent incidents are on the rise across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)

