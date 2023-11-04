Israeli Occupation Continues Its Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 4 (Petra) - During Saturday dawn hours, Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression against Gaza Strip, by denying entry of electricity, fuel, food and medicine supplies, and targeting civilians, hospitals and infrastructure in the coastal enclave.Four citizens were killed and others were injured after an occupation aircraft bombed a house in the center of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza Strip.Also, a Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Al-Nasr neighborhood in Rafah, south of Gaza.Additionally, six other Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured by an Israeli occupation airstrike of a house in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central coastal enclave