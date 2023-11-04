FM, Croatian Counterpart Discuss Dangerous Developments In Gaza

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Saturday discussed with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlic Radman, the dangerous developments in Gaza Strip and need to intensify efforts to launch "effective" international action to stop this raging war on the coastal enclave and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe.The meeting stressed importance of ensuring Palestinian civilians' protection and delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

