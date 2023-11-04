FM, Japanese Counterpart Talk Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, on Saturday held extensive discussions on the dangerous developments in Gaza and ways to intensify efforts aimed at stopping this raging war on the Strip, which violates international law and international humanitarian law.According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the meeting discussed efforts made to ensure civilians' protection, delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, and build on the outcomes of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on stopping the war and ensuring civilians' protection, and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.