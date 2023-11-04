UPS Releases 3Q 2023 Earnings

. Consolidated Revenues of $21, Compared to $24 Last Year . Consolidated Operating Profit of $1; Adjusted* Consolidated Operating Profit of $1 . Consolidated Operating Margin of 6.4%; Adj. Consolidated Operating Margin of 7.7% . Diluted EPS of $1.31; Adj. Diluted EPS of $1.57, Compared to $2.99 Last Year

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced third-quarter 2023 consolidated revenues of $21.1 billion, a 12.8% decrease from the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated operating profit was $1.3 billion, down 56.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022, and down 48.7% on an adjusted basis. Diluted earnings per share were $1.31 for the quarter; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.57 were 47.5% below the same period in 2022.



For the third quarter of 2023, GAAP results included an after-tax charge of $219 million or $0.26 per diluted share, comprised of a one-time payment of $46 million to certain U.S.-based non-union part-time supervisors, transformation and other charges of $70 million, and non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $103 million.

“While unfavorable macro-economic conditions negatively impacted global demand in the quarter, our U.S. labor contract was fully ratified in early September and volume that diverted during our labor negotiations is starting to return to our network. I want to thank all UPSers for their hard work and efforts during this challenging time and for once again providing industry-leading service to our customers,” said Carol Tom, UPS chief executive officer.“Looking ahead, we are well-prepared for the peak holiday season.”



U.S. Domestic Segment



3Q 2023 Adjusted 3Q 2023

3Q 2022 Adjusted 3Q 2022 Revenue $13,660 M

$15,374 M

Operating profit $571 M $665 M $1,666 M $1,686 M

. Revenue decreased 11.1%, driven by a 11.5% decrease in average daily volume, which was partially offset by a 2.0% increase in revenue per piece. . Operating margin was 4.2%; adjusted operating margin was 4.9%.

Supply Chain Solutions1





3Q 2023 Adjusted 3Q 2023

3Q 2022 Adjusted 3Q 2022 Revenue $3,134 M

$3,988 M

Operating profit $142 M $275 M $450 M $459 M

1 Consists of operating segments that do not meet the criteria of a reportable segment under ASC Topic 280 – Segment Reporting.

. Revenue decreased 21.4% due primarily to market rate and volume declines in forwarding, partially offset by growth in healthcare. . Operating margin was 4.5%; adjusted operating margin was 8.8%.



2023 Outlook The company provides certain guidance on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis because it is not possible to predict or provide a reconciliation reflecting the impact of future pension adjustments or other unanticipated events, which would be included in reported (GAAP) results and could be material.

UPS is updating its full-year 2023 consolidated revenue and adjusted operating margin targets primarily to reflect global macro-economic uncertainty. UPS now expects full-year 2023 consolidated revenue to be between $91.3 billion and $92.3 billion and a consolidated adjusted operating margin of between 10.8% and 11.3%.

The company is maintaining its full-year planned capital expenditures target of about $5.3 billion and dividend payment expectations of around $5.4 billion, subject to board approval. UPS now expects full-year 2023 share repurchases to be approximately $2.25 billion. The effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be approximately 22%.



