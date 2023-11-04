Azerbaijani Parliament Holding Hearings On Mine Safety Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) is holding public hearings on "Combating
the mine threat - the impact of explosives on the ecosystem",
Trend reports.
The hearing is organized by the Parliament Committee on Natural
Resources, Energy and Ecology.
Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency Vugar
Suleymanov, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva and other
persons are taking part in the hearing.
