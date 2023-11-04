Azerbaijan To Host FIA Annual Event For First Time Ever (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sessions of the General Assemblies of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time through the mediation of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation on December 5-8, Trend reports.

Along with the FIA General Assembly, Baku will organize meetings of the general assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the International Tourist Alliance (AIT), representing the interests of automobile clubs.

The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center and the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Center on December 8.

The FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony is a bright event during which awards are given to champions. The FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony has been the traditional closing ceremony of the FIA Annual General Assembly week since 2011.

