Azerbaijan To Host FIA Annual Event For First Time Ever (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.
Sessions of the
General Assemblies of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)
and the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan
for the first time through the mediation of Azerbaijan Automobile
Federation on December 5-8, Trend reports.
Along with the FIA General Assembly, Baku will organize meetings
of the general assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the
International Tourist Alliance (AIT), representing the interests of
automobile clubs.
The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held at
the Heydar Aliyev Center and the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony will be
held at the Baku Congress Center on December 8.
The FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony is a bright event during which
awards are given to champions. The FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony has
been the traditional closing ceremony of the FIA Annual General
Assembly week since 2011.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107370925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.