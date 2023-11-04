Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mine Explosion Victims Since Second Karabakh War-End

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The impact of
mines is devastating, people die or remain disabled for life,
Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA)
Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a public hearing in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) on "Combating the mine threat - the impact of
explosives on ecosystem".
He noted that 336 people (65 killed, 271 injured of different
severity) became victims of explosives since the end of the second
Karabakh war until today.
Last month 1,695 mines were detected in Azerbaijani territories
liberated from Armenian occupation. Some 928 anti-tank mines, 767
anti-personnel mines and 8,537 unexploded ammunition were detected
and neutralized (6,687.4 hectares of land were demined) from
October 1 through October 31.
