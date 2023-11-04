National Music Week Celebration At The European Azerbaijan School

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's musical community observes September 18 as National
Music Day. This date is traditionally celebrated as the National
Music Day in honor of our renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli's
birthday, after his passing. In 1995, according to the decree
signed by President Heydar Aliyev, this day officially became
recognized as National Music Day.
On this occasion there was organized National Music Week in the
European Azerbaijan School primary campus. Throughout the week,
various events and activities dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibeyli and
Azerbaijani national music are carried out.
A portrait of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, composed of photographs of Early
Learning Center students, was crafted to honor the distinguished
artist. The children were then enlightened about the prominent
artist and his contributions to the world of music.
In the event dedicated to National Music Day the students not
only acquired informative knowledge but also created a festive
atmosphere by performing Uzeyir Bey's precious music.
During the event, all Primary students showcased their talents
by performing and staging several compositions by Uzeyir Bey,
including music from acclaimed films such as "Arshin Mal Alan" and
"O olmasın, bu olsun." The performances were complemented by
heartfelt Azerbaijani lyrics that resonated with the audience. The
school's music teachers, Kamala Alizade and Nargiz Kengerli,
curated a diverse repertoire and provided piano accompaniment,
contributing to the vibrant atmosphere akin to a music festival
within the school premises.
Anar Shushali, the Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
captivated the hearts of both students and teachers with his
emotional performance as a guest at the event. His powerful voice
resonated with Uzeyir Bey's compositions, earning him enthusiastic
applause from the school community. Anar Shushali provided
information about Uzeyir Hajibeyli's creativity and legacy,
emphasizing the importance of National Music Day. He engaged with
the children, sharing insights and having conversations with
them.
As part of National Music Day celebrations, a group of Primary
students visited Uzeyir Hajibeyli's home museum. The museum guide
provided the children with comprehensive information about Uzeyir
Hajibeyli's legacy, creativity, as well as details about the
renowned composer's personal life and family. The museum staff
shared photographs of Uzeyir Bey with other prominent figures of
his time and his memorable moments, enriching the students'
knowledge.
The school children eagerly observed the exhibition, which
included tangible examples and items belonging to Uzeyir Hajibeyli,
photographs, books related to the composer, and his work materials.
They showed great interest in the exhibition, exploring Uzeyir
Bey's living environment.
In the end, under the guidance of their music teachers, the
students performed famous compositions composed by Uzeyir
Hajibeyli, concluding the visit with a musical tribute to the
legendary composer.
As part of National Music Day celebrations, the students visited
the I Alley of Honour, where the Great Uzeyir Hajibeyli and other
distinguished music figures of Azerbaijan are buried.
First, the students and the delegation visited the mausoleum of
the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, expressing their respects to the
Great Leader's soul and laying flowers at his grave. Then, they
visited the grave of the renowned ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa
Aliyeva, placing flower bouquets in front of her tombstone.
Following that, the school's student and teacher delegation
visited the graves of other composers and artists who played an
invaluable role in the development of our national music art. They
expressed their respect with flowers at these graves, acknowledging
the significant contributions of these composers and artists to the
advancement of Azerbaijani music.
A special event dedicated to National Music Day was held in the
Secondary campus as well.
After presentations by students highlighting the significance of
the day, a video presentation shed light on our musical history.
Following that, the students performed Azerbaijani national music
pieces, and an interesting dance performance was also
presented.
The National Music Week celebrated at the school concluded with
great enthusiasm and excitement.
