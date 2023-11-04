National Music Week Celebration At The European Azerbaijan School

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's musical community observes September 18 as National Music Day. This date is traditionally celebrated as the National Music Day in honor of our renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli's birthday, after his passing. In 1995, according to the decree signed by President Heydar Aliyev, this day officially became recognized as National Music Day.

On this occasion there was organized National Music Week in the European Azerbaijan School primary campus. Throughout the week, various events and activities dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Azerbaijani national music are carried out.

A portrait of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, composed of photographs of Early Learning Center students, was crafted to honor the distinguished artist. The children were then enlightened about the prominent artist and his contributions to the world of music.

In the event dedicated to National Music Day the students not only acquired informative knowledge but also created a festive atmosphere by performing Uzeyir Bey's precious music.

During the event, all Primary students showcased their talents by performing and staging several compositions by Uzeyir Bey, including music from acclaimed films such as "Arshin Mal Alan" and "O olmasın, bu olsun." The performances were complemented by heartfelt Azerbaijani lyrics that resonated with the audience. The school's music teachers, Kamala Alizade and Nargiz Kengerli, curated a diverse repertoire and provided piano accompaniment, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere akin to a music festival within the school premises.

Anar Shushali, the Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, captivated the hearts of both students and teachers with his emotional performance as a guest at the event. His powerful voice resonated with Uzeyir Bey's compositions, earning him enthusiastic applause from the school community. Anar Shushali provided information about Uzeyir Hajibeyli's creativity and legacy, emphasizing the importance of National Music Day. He engaged with the children, sharing insights and having conversations with them.

As part of National Music Day celebrations, a group of Primary students visited Uzeyir Hajibeyli's home museum. The museum guide provided the children with comprehensive information about Uzeyir Hajibeyli's legacy, creativity, as well as details about the renowned composer's personal life and family. The museum staff shared photographs of Uzeyir Bey with other prominent figures of his time and his memorable moments, enriching the students' knowledge.

The school children eagerly observed the exhibition, which included tangible examples and items belonging to Uzeyir Hajibeyli, photographs, books related to the composer, and his work materials. They showed great interest in the exhibition, exploring Uzeyir Bey's living environment.

In the end, under the guidance of their music teachers, the students performed famous compositions composed by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, concluding the visit with a musical tribute to the legendary composer.

As part of National Music Day celebrations, the students visited the I Alley of Honour, where the Great Uzeyir Hajibeyli and other distinguished music figures of Azerbaijan are buried.

First, the students and the delegation visited the mausoleum of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, expressing their respects to the Great Leader's soul and laying flowers at his grave. Then, they visited the grave of the renowned ophthalmologist-scientist Zarifa Aliyeva, placing flower bouquets in front of her tombstone.

Following that, the school's student and teacher delegation visited the graves of other composers and artists who played an invaluable role in the development of our national music art. They expressed their respect with flowers at these graves, acknowledging the significant contributions of these composers and artists to the advancement of Azerbaijani music.

A special event dedicated to National Music Day was held in the Secondary campus as well.

After presentations by students highlighting the significance of the day, a video presentation shed light on our musical history. Following that, the students performed Azerbaijani national music pieces, and an interesting dance performance was also presented.

The National Music Week celebrated at the school concluded with great enthusiasm and excitement.