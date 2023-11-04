World Famous Travelers Arrive In Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 4. Members of the
world famous "NomadMania" international travelers club arrived in
Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend reports.
The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK,
Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary,
Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50
famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the NomadMania
club, one of the key figures of the world elite travelers - Harry
Mitsidis.
In addition to Shusha, the travelers will also visit Karabakh,
Eastern Zangezur, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin,
Zangilan and Jabrayil during the three days.
The teams of the main international networks of world travelers
(ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania"), as well as Turkish travelers club
Türkiyə Gəzginlər Klubu, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100"
have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur 8 times in the last 2
years.
The mentioned visit will be the ninth one.
