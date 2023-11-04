Azerbaijan Yields Natural Reserves Atlas Of Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur, Economic Regions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. High-precision
topographic and cartographic work was carried out in 8 cities, 23
villages and settlements, and on an area of 50,000 hectares,
including the international airports of Zangilan and Fuzuli, as
well as park areas, in Azerbaijani territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at public hearings in Azzerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) on "Combating mine threat - impact of explosives on
ecosystem".
"Topo maps of different scales and "Electronic Water Map" have
been prepared, an atlas of natural resources of Karabakh and
Eastern Zangezur and a map of economic districts have been
compiled," he said.
The minister noted that an extensive infrastructure network is
being created in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian
occupation to manage solid waste in accordance with modern
requirements.
He noted that districts had identified waste areas and cleansed
them of mines and explosive munitions. Work on sustainable building
waste management has begun in settlement rehabilitation.
Construction waste processing and reuse equipment has already been
purchased and installed in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Jabrayil
districts. Work in this direction has begun. Approximately 20,000
tons of such trash will be handled until November 1, 2023.
"Unfortunately, nature, which has suffered widespread damage in
Karabakh and the East Zangezur region as a result of committed
ecological terror, continues to face complications as a result of
the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance." We are unable to
carry out ecosystem restoration measures at the necessary rate due
to the mine hazard," the minister added.
