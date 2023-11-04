Armenia Used Tons Of Mines In Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur - Mine Action Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan is one
of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, Chairman of
the Board of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar
Suleymanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a public hearing in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of
Explosives on the Ecosystem.".
He noted that these hidden death seeds have a serious impact on
both the environment and the well-being and social development of
citizens, posing a direct threat to human life and health as well
as damaging the ecosystem.
"During the occupation of Azerbaijani territory, Armenian armed
formations destroyed Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, two of our
country's most ecologically clean and attractive natural areas.
These areas have been contaminated by around 1.5 million mines and
explosives, according to rough estimates. Even with a rough
estimate, this amounts to 480 tons of plastic material containing
hazardous compounds," Suleymanov stressed.
